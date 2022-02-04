Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.63. 6,244,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,904,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $81,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

