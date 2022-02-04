Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.96

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 36360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Allbirds Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $18,398,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $8,030,000. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $2,974,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $2,730,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

