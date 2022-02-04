ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

ALLETE has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.19 on Friday. ALLETE has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $313,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

