AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of AllianceBernstein worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.