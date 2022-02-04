Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 18,200 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of LendingClub worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $17.19 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

