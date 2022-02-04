Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Medifast worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Medifast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Medifast by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $185.62 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.48 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.82.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

