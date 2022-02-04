Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,154,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,329,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,986,000.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 36,362 shares of company stock valued at $528,990 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

