Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318,082 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,244,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,526,000 after purchasing an additional 454,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,841,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,974,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.33 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

