Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Momentive Global worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,405,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 32.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 949,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $178,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

