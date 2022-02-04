Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Marathon Digital worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MARA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $21.21 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 4.63.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

