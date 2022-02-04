Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 710,923 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

