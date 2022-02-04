Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.