Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 119.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Sotera Health by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sotera Health by 1,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 159,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sotera Health by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

