Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.48 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.98.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

