Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Stitch Fix worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFIX stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $1,073,126.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 and have sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFIX. decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

