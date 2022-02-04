Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Glaukos worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 7.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Glaukos by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $53.50 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.