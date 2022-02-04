Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,514 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,678,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 160.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 2.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.