Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,097 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Primo Water worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 131,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 445,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Primo Water by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Primo Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Primo Water by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other Primo Water news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $744,813.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,722 shares of company stock worth $5,554,753 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.34 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

