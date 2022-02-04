Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Cheesecake Factory worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of CAKE opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.