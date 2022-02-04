Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 330,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 85,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1306 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

