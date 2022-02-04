Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $4,521,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

PEGA stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.39. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

