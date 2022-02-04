Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Inhibrx worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

