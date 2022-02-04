Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Xperi worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,053,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,316,000 after purchasing an additional 204,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Xperi by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.