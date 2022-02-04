Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $17.10 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TPVG. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

