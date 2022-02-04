Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,340 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

