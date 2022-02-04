Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,900 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.62% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.