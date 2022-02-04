Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 181,402 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Hecla Mining worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $9,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after buying an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 997.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,153,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 1,048,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

NYSE:HL opened at $4.80 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

