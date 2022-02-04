Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,890 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 610,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 92,233 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

