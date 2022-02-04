Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,112 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.95 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

