Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,600 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Prothena worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1,058.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 106,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,810. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.