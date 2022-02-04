Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,500 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Evolent Health worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 66.1% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 85.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 213.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 180,024 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $1,723,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

EVH stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

