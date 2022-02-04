Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 69,788 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,788 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after buying an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,086,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,086,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Coty stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

