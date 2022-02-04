Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.97% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,915,000.

Several analysts have commented on XPDI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of XPDI opened at $9.00 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

