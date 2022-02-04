Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Helios Technologies worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $73.73 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

