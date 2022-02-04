AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $118,048.27 and approximately $22.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00027161 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

