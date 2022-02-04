Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $829,165. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

