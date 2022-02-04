Alpha Coin (APC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $17,254.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,520.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.03 or 0.00735488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00231293 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00024867 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.