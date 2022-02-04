Alphacat Hits 24-Hour Volume of $113,582.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $189,343.48 and approximately $113,582.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.45 or 0.07227210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.18 or 0.99877480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

