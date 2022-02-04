Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Trading Down 8.3%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43. 1,722,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 961,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a negative net margin of 18.48%.
About Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP)
Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions.
