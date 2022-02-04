alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($20.21).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €19.43 ($21.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.02.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

