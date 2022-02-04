Altius Minerals (ALS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Altius Minerals (TSE: ALS) in the last few weeks:
- 2/2/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00.
- 1/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00.
Shares of ALS opened at C$17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.99 million and a P/E ratio of 14.95. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
