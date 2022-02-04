Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.27% from the company’s current price.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.39.

Shares of TSE AIF traded down C$5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 214,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,447. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$48.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.41.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

