Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.40

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and traded as high as $70.32. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 68,438 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMADY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

