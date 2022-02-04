Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $346.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,123.62. 261,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,268.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,364.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

