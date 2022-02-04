Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.4% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,268.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,364.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

