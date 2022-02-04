Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,500.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.
AMZN traded up $343.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,120.00. 247,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
