Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,500.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

AMZN traded up $343.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,120.00. 247,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

