Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,950.00 at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.
Shares of AMZN traded up $343.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,120.00. The company had a trading volume of 247,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,364.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.