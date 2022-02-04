Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,950.00 at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN traded up $343.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,120.00. The company had a trading volume of 247,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,364.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

