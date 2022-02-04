Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,176.95.

AMZN stock opened at $2,776.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,268.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,364.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

