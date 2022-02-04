Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,400.00 at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.45% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,176.95.
AMZN stock opened at $2,776.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,268.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,364.84. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
