Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,400.00 at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,176.95.

AMZN stock opened at $2,776.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,268.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,364.84. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

