Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $357.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,133.94. 223,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,268.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,364.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

